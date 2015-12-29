WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM French fashion house Louis Vuitton is bringing the console to your closet in its latest advertising campaign.

The brand's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere has unveiled the face of its Spring-Summer 2016 campaign and it's none other than Lightning, a character from the hugely successful video game franchise Final Fantasy. The designer posted video and images of its "Series 4" campaign, created in collaboration with Square Enix, the game's developer, and its main character designer Tetsuya Nomura, on his Instagram account. Lightning, a pink-haired, samurai sword-wielding heroine, is pictured in the advertisements striking various poses while modeling the brand's latest collection. Ghesquiere has a well known preoccupation with digital technology. That much was evident in the Spring-Summer 2016 fashion show which was peppered with references to virtual reality, Minecraft, Japanese anime and even Wong Kar-Wai's sci-fi flick 2046. Funnily enough, it's not the first time Final Fantasy characters have been tapped for their gamer fashion. In 2012, Lightning and her fellow characters were pictured in a Japanese magazine spreadclad in Prada. The fashion industry appears to be having a love affair with all things digital. The past year witnessed the rise of the virtual fashion show and even more tellingly, the theme of the upcoming 2016 Met Gala, sometimes called the fashion Oscars, is "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." Source: CNN