Moderate frost to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anticyclone that has gripped Kazakhstan will influence weather in the country in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Moderate frost with low chances of precipitation is expected in most regions of the country on January 17-19. The mercury will be 1-2°C lower than a normal temperature.



Snowfall and fog are forecast for western and southern Kazakhstan on January 18 and 19. Black ice will cover roads in southern Kazakhstan.