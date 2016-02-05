Moderate quake hits Tokyo, vicinity in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM An earthquake initially measured at 4.6 magnitude hit Tokyo and its vicinity at around 7:41 a.m. local time on Friday, without triggering tsunami alerts.

The quake was registered at level 4 on Japan's seismic intensity of 7 in parts of Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa Prefecture. The tremor affected most area of the Tokyo Metropolitan area, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

The quake shortly affected local train service, said local reports.

There were no immediate reports on damage and injuries.

Source: Xinhua