EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:26, 14 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Moderate quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

    None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku (Maluku Utara) on Sunday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, Xinhua reports.

    The quake hit at 9:47 Jakarta time (0247 GMT), with the epicenter at 139 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under seabed, the agency said.

    The tremors did not trigger a tsunami, it said.


    Tags:
    Earthquake Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!