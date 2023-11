KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 16 medical facilities will be built in Tselinograd district in Akmola region until 2025. On the eve of the People’s Unity Day a new modern medical centre opened in Kyzylzhar village, Kazinform reports.

The medical centre is equipped with up-to-date diagnostics and treatment equipment. Construction of a primary healthcare centre will complete this year in Koyandy.