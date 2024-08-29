EN
    09:11, 29 August 2024

    Modern multifunctional sports complex opens in Abai region

    Sports
    Photo credit: Abai region akimat

    A solemn opening of a modern multifunctional sports complex took place in the village of Shulbinsk in Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s akimat.

    The new sports facility covers an area of 1,600 square meters. It boasts a futsal field, a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, a race track, and a boxing ring. It is fitted with the necessary equipment.

    There are over 500 sports facilities in the region. 10 new sports complexes were opened last year, five more will be commissioned soon.

