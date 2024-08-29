Modern multifunctional sports complex opens in Abai region

A solemn opening of a modern multifunctional sports complex took place in the village of Shulbinsk in Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s akimat.

The new sports facility covers an area of 1,600 square meters. It boasts a futsal field, a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, a race track, and a boxing ring. It is fitted with the necessary equipment.

There are over 500 sports facilities in the region. 10 new sports complexes were opened last year, five more will be commissioned soon.