Moderna to produce 100M COVID vaccine doses per year in Australia

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Moderna has reached a deal to produce 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine every year in Australia, an official announcement said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Under the agreement, up to 100 million Australian-made mRNA doses per year will be produced in the country for the next 10 years, said a statement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office.

Morrison said the agreement is an important milestone for his country’s future pandemic preparedness and will also place them among the world’s best medical researchers.

«This is an Australian-made shot in the arm that will protect Australians from future pandemics and secure a new manufacturing capability right here on our shores,» said Morrison.

«This landmark agreement means that Australia can make up to 100 million world-leading mRNA doses every year, which can protect against evolving strains of COVID-19 or new respiratory diseases that emerge into the future.

«This will be the first mRNA production facility in the Southern Hemisphere, and will ensure Australians have quick and easy access to these lifesaving vaccines,» he added.

The production of vaccines at the new facility will start in 2024.

According to the premier, the new facility will provide 500 direct jobs during construction while 200 highly skilled staff will work at the facility.

Over the past 24 hours, Australia reported over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to date to over 3.93 million, while 5,824 people have lost their lives since the pandemic outbreak, according to Health Ministry data.

Currently, 95% of people aged 16 and over in Australia are fully vaccinated.