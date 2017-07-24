Modernization of Kazakhstanis' consciousness occurs through renewal of humanitarian knowledge - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Modernization of public consciousness occurs through the renewal of humanitarian knowledge and society accepting new imperatives, says the head of Armenian Center for Economic Studies, Doctor of Economics, Professor Ashot Tavadyan.

President Nazarbayev's article "The course toward future: modernization of public consciousness" is a broad vision for the development of Kazakhstan's future society.

"Modernization of consciousness is a matter of identification, values and cultural codes shared by all members of society. Modernization of public consciousness occurs through a renewal of humanitarian knowledge and society accepting new imperatives. The main imperatives of modernization specified in the program article are competitiveness, pragmatism, the high value of knowledge and education and openness of consciousness," notes the professor.

In his opinion, Kazakhstan since gaining independence has done a lot to improve education quality and competitiveness and integrate it into the international scientific and educational space.

"As a key project for the modernization of public consciousness, the program article proposes the"New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in the Kazakh Language" project. It has a clear goal - development high-class specialists not only in their fields but rather harmonious personalities who understand modernity and the future, open to everything new, ready for change, able to effectively learn and adopt best practices," says Ashot Tavadyan.

The scientist expressed confidence that by following "The course toward future: modernization of public consciousness", Kazakhstanis will achieve the set tasks, and ensure the state's accession to the 30 developed countries.