    10:20, 25 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Modi orders 21-day countrywide lockdown in India to stop coronavirus outbreak

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged 1.3 billion Indians to not venture out of their homes for the next three weeks and ordered a curfew-like nationwide lockdown to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

    «From midnight today, the entire nation is going to go into a complete lockdown. This is like a curfew,» Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

    Source: EFE

    фото: efe.com
