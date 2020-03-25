Modi orders 21-day countrywide lockdown in India to stop coronavirus outbreak

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged 1.3 billion Indians to not venture out of their homes for the next three weeks and ordered a curfew-like nationwide lockdown to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

«From midnight today, the entire nation is going to go into a complete lockdown. This is like a curfew,» Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

Source: EFE