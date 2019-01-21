EN
    17:46, 21 January 2019 | GMT +6

    MoFAIC organises tour for ambassadors of West Asian countries to Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Department of West Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has organised, in cooperation with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a tour for the Ambassadors of West Asian countries to the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival under the theme ''The World in the UAE'' from 30th November 2018 to 26th January 2019 at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, WAM reported.

    Ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country included Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Director and staff of the West Asia Department of the MoFAIC, participated in the tour.

    The diplomats were briefed about the festival's heritage activities and events that included the participating official departments.

    'The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival' reflects the aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve the heritage of the UAE in particular and the universal heritage of world civilisations as a whole, conveying the values that enriched Emirati culture with love and tolerance among its diverse people.

