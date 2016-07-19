Mogherini: No country can become EU member if introduces death penalty

BAKU. KAZINFORM No country can become a member of the European Union if it has death penalty, the Sputnik International news agency quoted the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini as saying July 18.

She made the remarks when asked about Turkey's considering reintroduction of the measure.



"Let me be very clear on one thing... No country can become an EU member state if it introduces death penalty," said Mogherini.



On July 15 evening, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.



Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them.



However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.



According to the latest reports, 265 people have been killed as a result of the coup attempt, Today.az reports.

