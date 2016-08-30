Mogherini not to attend Foreign Ministerial meeting at G20 Summit

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Head of the EU Diplomacy Federica Mogherini is not going to attend the meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers in China, a source in EU Diplomacy in Belgium told mass media.

“The EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will not attend the lunch or any other similar meeting for the foreign ministers,” said the source.

G20 Summit will take place September 4-5 in Hangzhou and will be themed as Building Innovative, Healthy, Integrated and Inclusive Global Economy.

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend the Summit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.