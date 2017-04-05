Mogherini: Syria ceasefire task undertaken in Astana is important

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The attack in Idlib Governorate stresses the need to continue work on the mechanism of implementing ceasefire in Syria in the framework of Astana Process.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Modherini stated this at the session of international Syria donor conference, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

"The task undertaken in Astana by Russia, Turkey and now Iran, is important, is increasingly urgent - the attack in Idlib makes it even more evident. A mechanism for an implementation of the ceasefire has to be a serious one and we have to put a halt to the continuing breaches committed on a daily basis", Modherini said.

During international Syria conference the UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on to support Astana Process.

As a reminder, a two-day international Syria donor conference started on Tuesday in Brussels. The forum "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" is attended by 70 delegations including the European Union, countries of the region, the UN, major Syria donors and NGOs.