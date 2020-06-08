EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 08 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Mohammad Reza Norouzpour appointed as IRNA chief

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi in a decree on Saturday appointed Mohammad Reza Norouzpour as the new managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    Norouzpour replaced Zia Hashemi who had been IRNA chief since December 31, 2017, IRNA reports.

    Norouzpour had earlier served as deputy spokesman of the Iranian government and secretary of the Iranian government information office.

    He got his MA in communications science and journalism and his Ph.D. in the international relations field.


    Tags:
    Mass media Appointments, dismissals World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!