Mohammed Bin Rashid and Charity Establishment launches Ramadan Iftar projects in 64 countries

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has launched a series of Ramadan charity projects for needy Muslims in 64 Arab, Asian, African and European countries, as well as in the Americas, which is an increase of ten countries from the previous year, WAM reports.

The number of families that benefitted from the foundation's projects this year has reached 56,506, while its total budget amounted to AED12.17 million, an increase of 9.4 percent over last year.



Ibrahim Mohammed Bumalha, Dubai Ruler's Advisor for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice President of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment, said that the foundation is keen to carry out its projects in countries with significant numbers of Muslims.



He added that the foundation has launched Ramadan Iftar projects in many Arab countries, notably Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco and Mauritania, as well as in 26 countries in Asia, which include Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Tajikistan, India, Japan and Thailand.



The foundation has also developed Iftar projects in 26 African countries, including Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia and Uganda, as well as in Canada, the United States, Kosovo, Spain and Brazil, in cooperation with the UAE embassies and charity organisations in these countries.