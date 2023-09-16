Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation, UNDP host accelerating technological progress’ program

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), hosted a day-long event for students that included interactive sessions and workshops titled ‘Elevate with Data: An Entrepreneur’s Guide’, WAM reports.

These sessions are part of the intensive training programme organised by Huawei, Purpose in Motion (PIM), and Seed for the Future to support university students under a development programme designed for young entrepreneurs.

This programme aims to empower young entrepreneurs by enhancing their technological entrepreneurship spirit and equipping them with skills and tools to transform their ideas into successful projects.

The week-long programme is held in Dubai from 11th to 15th September 2023 and provides rigorous training in technical entrepreneurship opportunities to 40 outstanding undergraduates from the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. These students were chosen from a group of 120 nominees.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, emphasised that the young entrepreneurs’ programme has the potential to enhance the capacity of university students from all over the world by providing intensive training in technical entrepreneurship. He further underlined the necessity of partnering with premier universities worldwide to implement this programme, which can assist in enabling and motivating a new generation of Arab technology entrepreneurs.

He stated that the MBRF’s collaboration with leading technology companies such as Huawei in the implementation of this programme offers a unique input to the technology industry and contributes to raising awareness of the importance of technology entrepreneurship, pointing out that such cooperation also underscores the Foundation’s commitment to promoting innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

Huwaireb highlighted that the entities collaborating with the MBRF are leaders in their professions. Huawei has been a significant global provider of ICT and smart infrastructure, and its Seed for the Future initiative is an international corporate social responsibility programme aimed at developing young talents and encouraging participation in the development of digital communities.

PIM, on the other hand, is a prestigious organisation that develops youth into leaders, visionaries, and mission owners.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor of the UNDP’s Knowledge Project, said, «The UNDP’s role extends beyond the issue of young entrepreneurship and the development of their creative capacities,» further emphasising the necessity of establishing knowledge societies.

On 12th September, the MBRF organised a full-day event in Dubai, which featured a presentation by Anthony Isai, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Podeo, organised by the UNDP-MBRF’s Knowledge Project, as well as providing free exclusive licenses to participants in the skills programme of the MBRF and the UNDP.