MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 - WAM
This move emanates from the Ministry's emphasise on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and as part of the relentless efforts to expand the nation-wide vaccination campaign and to accelerate the recovery process.
The approval of the vaccine represents a critical stage that will strengthen prevention among this age group. The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has given a strong immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years.
The Ministry also announced that it will start providing booster dose for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNtech and Sputnik vaccines – for people with chronic diseases who are at risk of complications. It will be provided to all of people in the age group of 18 to 49; and in the age group of 18-59 for individuals working in the front line.
Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Ministry's Assistant Under-secretary for Public Health, said the decision to provide Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11, as well as the booster dose, is in line with the directives of the wise leadership.