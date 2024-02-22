MoIAT begins receiving nominations for Make it in the Emirates Awards 2024

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the launch of the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards to recognise leaders in the UAE’s industrial sector, WAM reports.

The inaugural awards took place in 2023, celebrating the pioneers, visionaries, national talents, sustainability champions, and game-changers who are blazing a trail in the industrial sector and helping to drive the UAE’s transformation to become a global manufacturing hub.

With nomination opening today, the awards return in 2024 with 10 categories spread across five fields: ICV, Sustainability, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners, and Leadership & Talent.

Shortlisted entries will be notified between 22nd April and 12th May and winners will be announced at a ceremony at the annual Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place on 27th-28th May 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Winners will be announced in the presence of key industry leaders, government officials, investors and financial institutions.

Last year’s Make it in the Emirates Forum was attended by more than 5,000 stakeholders and announced an additional AED 10 billion in product offtake opportunities, bringing the total value of opportunities introduced at the forum to AED 120 billion.

The forum was launched in 2022 as a pillar of the Make it in the Emirates initiative under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to position the UAE as a global industrial hub. The Make it in the Emirates initiative is an invitation to global investors, industrialists and innovators to benefit from the UAE’s unique value proposition.

The awards are a key part of the ministry’s efforts to foster a healthy competitive environment and motivate companies to be proactive in adopting best practices and advanced technologies as well as enhancing their competitiveness, locally, regionally and globally.

Omar Al Suwaidi, MoIAT Under-Secretary, said, “We are delighted to announce the return of the Make it in the Emirates Awards. The ministry is committed to recognising the achievements of the entire local industrial value chain, including the individual talents making waves in their sectors and organisations. These awards not only recognise achievements, but also provide a unique platform for companies seeking to be spotlighted in front of industry’s key players and investors.”

He added, “Rewarding and incentivising technology integration, standards adoption and sustainability best practices is a key part of MoIAT’s effort to accelerate the UAE’s transformation into a global industrial hub, home to a community of world-leading innovators and industrialists. Make it in the Emirates is one of our flagship strategic initiatives, aimed at raising the competitiveness and GDP contribution of the national industrial sector in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. We look forward to receiving nominations from across the industrial spectrum.”

With 10 categories– any company or individual in the UAE that meets the specified criteria can apply for an award.

The categories include 3 ICV awards (ICV Excellence Award: Private Sector Manufacturers; ICV Excellence Award: Semi-Governmental Manufacturers; and ICV Excellence Award: Service Providers); the Sustainable Manufacturer Award; 2 Factory of the Future awards (Smart Manufacturer Award; and Excellence in Innovation Award); 2 Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners awards (Industrial Strategic Partner Award; and Quality Standards Award); and 2 Leadership & Talent awards (Young Talent of the Year Award; and Inspirational Leader Award).

The Make it in the Emirates Awards is an ideal platform for companies and individuals to increase their visibility, showcase their innovation, and demonstrate the significance of their products, services, and solutions to the local, regional, and global communities.

The selection process for the Make it in the Emirates Awards is rigorous, ensuring that the most deserving organisations and individuals are honoured. Candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the criteria specified for each award category for which they apply. Nominations will be judged by a panel of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, as well as relevant industry experts and leaders.