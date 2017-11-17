Moist snow predicted in Kazakhstan on Nov 18-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Meteorological Service has published the weather forecast for the weekend, from 18th to 20th November 2017, Kazinform reports.

"The air masses with large moisture reserves are coming to Kazakhstan from the Atlantic. Therefore, fall of moist snow, icy surfaces, fog, and strong gusty winds are expected in most regions of the country this weekend," Kazhydromet says.

According to the weather forecasters, the western tropospheric flows will be gradually changing to the southwestern ones, bringing warm air masses from Iran to Kazakhstan. Thus, despite the precipitation, the air temperature will remain 4-8 and 2-5°С above the average in the western and the eastern halves of the country respectively.