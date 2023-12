ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This year Jiu-Jitsu World Championships was held in the city of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An outstanding Kazakhstani athlete Moldir Mekenbayeva won a gold medal of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.

It is worth noting that recently she has got a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.