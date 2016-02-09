CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - Moldova's opposition Party of Socialists has called on its supporters to disrupt the government meeting scheduled for February 10, the party's press service said on Tuesday.

"We will surround the government building to prevent the holding of the Cabinet session," the press service said. The socialists urged all opposition forces to take part in the protest stressing that this will be a peaceful demonstration without any party flags.

The party's leader Igor Dodon who controls the largest faction of 24 deputies in the 101-seat parliament earlier told reporters that the socialists would try "to do everything in their power to prevent government agencies from performing their functions effectively." He also warned that the opposition was not going to break the law. "No attempts to seize government offices. This step will only untie the hands of the oligarchs who want to do away with the opposition," Dodon said.

Moldova has been rocked by mass protests demanding government resignation since the autumn of 2015. Opposition leaders say that the power in the country has been seized by oligarchs and seek early parliamentary elections.

Taking advantage of the pause in protests, the authorities have decided to seize the initiative and advanced a number of social initiatives to mitigate the price policy, to fight against corruption and establish law and order in the country. Thus, the authorities promised to reduce gas and fuel prices and impose a moratorium on checks of businesses.

Source: TASS