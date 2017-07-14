Moldova aims to get Eurasian Economic Union observer status in October

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Moldova intends to get the status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during the EAEU heads of state summit in October. Moldova President Igor Dodon made the statement as he met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 13 July, BelTA has learned.

Igor Dodon said: "We take a close interest in integration projects in the CIS space. As you know, I signed the memorandum on cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union in early April. We have applied for the observer status. I strongly hope that we will get the status in October when a summit of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place."



Igor Dodon stressed that it is a very important step for Moldova. "Moldova is destined to be friends with everyone - the West and the East. We have no other option. If we don't resume strategic partnership with our traditional partners, Moldova will not survive," said Igor Dodon. "This is why I hope that positive dynamics in our cooperation will continue within the framework of international organizations, too," Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .