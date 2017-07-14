Moldova aims to get Eurasian Economic Union observer status in October
Igor Dodon said: "We take a close interest in integration projects in the CIS space. As you know, I signed the memorandum on cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union in early April. We have applied for the observer status. I strongly hope that we will get the status in October when a summit of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place."
Igor Dodon stressed that it is a very important step for Moldova. "Moldova is destined to be friends with everyone - the West and the East. We have no other option. If we don't resume strategic partnership with our traditional partners, Moldova will not survive," said Igor Dodon. "This is why I hope that positive dynamics in our cooperation will continue within the framework of international organizations, too," Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .