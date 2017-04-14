EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:52, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Moldova becomes observer state at EAEU

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Moldova has obtained the status of an observer state within Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    We were privately considering the request of the Republic of Moldova seeking the status of an observer state at Eurasian Economic Union. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council privately made the decision to welcome and support the intention of the Republic of Moldova to obtain the status of an observer state within EAEU", the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at an extended meeting of the SEEC.

    According to him, the Eurasian Economic Commission will present the procedure implementing the new status of Moldova for approval at a regular meeting by the SEEC.

    "We are glad to welcome you, Igor Nikolayevich [Dodon]", Almazbek Atambayev addressed.

    As we earlier informed, Ala Archa State Residence hosts the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council chaired by Kyrgyzstan. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Moldova have arrived for the meeting.

     

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan Moldova President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!