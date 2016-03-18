EN
    17:39, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Moldova hopes elections in Kazakhstan to be held at high level

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Central Election Commission of Moldova Svetlana Gutu hopes that snap elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, will be held at a high level.

    "It feels like everything is ready for the elections. I hope it will be transparent and will be held at a high level without violations," Ms Gutu told journalists after the meeting with member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Tatyana Okhlopkhova on Friday.
    She also thanked the Kazakh side for cordial reception.

