Moldova, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Ukraine with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Moldova Samat Ordabayev met on May 15 with Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding the two countries’ interaction and noted the importance of expanding cooperation in food industry, crude materials processing, selection and technology of growing plants as well as tourism and education. The parties highlighted also the importance of the Kazakh-Moldovan interaction in forming the Euro-Asian transport corridors as part of the New Silk Road project.

The Kazakh Diplomat and the Moldovan PM pointed out promising outlook of establishment of joint enterprises in Kazakhstan whose products could be sold in the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, Iran and Persian Gulf countries.

S.Ordabayev briefed the Moldovan PM about the priorities of development of Kazakhstan outlined in the Kazakh President’s latest State-of-the-Nation address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness” and informed about the results of the Constitutional Reform and main theses of N.Nazarbayev’s Programme Article “The Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization.”

In turn, P. Filip emphasized the role of President N.Nazarbayev in creation and establishment of the state and active and well-balanced policy of Kazakhstan at the global arena. He also highlighted the aspiration of Moldova to further strengthen friendship and cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed also the organizational issues of holding the oncoming meeting of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.