EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 28 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Moldova keen on integration with EAEU - Igor Dodon

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The heads of state discussed the bilateral ties and interaction within international organizations.

    "We intend to strengthen the cooperation with Moldova and to further expand trade and economic cooperation. I believe we have all opportunities to boost our relations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.

    The President of Moldova expressed gratitude for a warm reception and noted productive character of the interstate dialogue.

    In turn, Igor Dodon said that both countries enjoyed friendly relations with more than 30 bilateral agreements signed. "12 documents are under consideration now. Moldova is keen on integration with the Eurasian Economic Union. We have much to do in this area," he added.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Foreign policy Moldova President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!