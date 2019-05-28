Moldova keen on integration with EAEU - Igor Dodon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The heads of state discussed the bilateral ties and interaction within international organizations.



"We intend to strengthen the cooperation with Moldova and to further expand trade and economic cooperation. I believe we have all opportunities to boost our relations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.



The President of Moldova expressed gratitude for a warm reception and noted productive character of the interstate dialogue.



In turn, Igor Dodon said that both countries enjoyed friendly relations with more than 30 bilateral agreements signed. "12 documents are under consideration now. Moldova is keen on integration with the Eurasian Economic Union. We have much to do in this area," he added.