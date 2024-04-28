Moldova plans to open embassy in Kazakhstan

Moldova diplomatic mission might be opened in Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister and Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that the ministry is actively working on this, reports Kazinform News Agency with reference to INFOTAG.

As Mihai Popsoi told the public TV channel Moldova1, the opening of the new embassy will encourage expansion of cultural and economic ties with the Central Asian countries and, particularly, with Kazakhstan, with which Moldova has good partnership relations.

"We are now in the process of opening an embassy in Kazakhstan, where Moldova will have its own diplomatic mission for Central Asian countries. We have long historical ties with Kazakhstan, we have a Moldovan diaspora there, where many Moldovans speak Romanian," he said.

He called attention to the fact that Kazakhstan has large reserves of energy resources, which is important for ensuring Moldova's energy security.

“Kazakhstan has direct investments in the Moldovan economy - the operator of the oil products market, Rompetrol, and other companies involved in the implementation of a number of structural projects in Moldova,” Mihai Popsoi said.