Moldova’s EAEU observer status does not contradict with its agreements with EU

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The status of Moldova as an observer country in the Eurasian Economic Union does not contradict with the existing Moldova-EU Association Agreement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We take into consideration the approval of Moldova’s bid for getting the EAEU observer country status by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,” said EEAS Spokesperson Nabila Massrali.

According to her, Moldovan authorities should define what relations the republic will maintain with the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Meanwhile we expect that Moldova as well as other countries legally bound with the European Union will fully perform its obligations under the Moldova-EU Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement,” she noted.

According to her, the agreements concluded with the EU will significantly benefit the population of Moldova and will improve its citizens’ lives.

She reminded that the EU is the largest trade partner of Moldova and its large donor.

Nevertheless, as Massrali noted, the commitments arising from Moldova’s agreements with the European Union “do not hinder the development of political and economic relations with other partners, namely with neighbor countries.”

“On the contrary, we back it,” she concluded.