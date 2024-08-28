EN
    22:38, 28 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Moldova to open its embassy in Astana

    The government of Moldova approved the opening of its embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the Moldavian Foreign Ministry, such a decision aims at expanding the diplomatic reach of the country.

    Kazakhstan is a regional economic power with vast potential and a strong community, reads the statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Moldova on the X social network.

    Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi noted that this step will strengthen ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

    Earlier, Mihai Popșoi stated the plans to open a diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan and Moldova Ministry of Foreign Affairs
