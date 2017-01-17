Moldovan President: cooperation with the EAEU is beneficial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan and President of Moldova Igor Dodon discussed expanding and deepening economic cooperation between Moldova and the EAEU. The sides agreed to develop a Memorandum of Cooperation between the EEC and the Republic of Moldova, Kazinform has learnt from the EEC press service.

According to Sargsyan the EEC is interested in restoring the positive and mutually beneficial economic contacts between the Republic of Moldova and the EAEU countries. He also said that development of business cooperation, creation of favorable conditions for business, removing barriers and synchronization of the customs regimes will give a new impetus the sides' economies.

In his turn Igor Dodon said that Moldova views cooperation with the EAEU as beneficial, saying that over 50 percent of Moldavians are in favor of closer integration with the Union. However, he added that it would be incorrect to make the country choose between cooperation with Europe, or with the EAEU.





Sargsyan emphasized to the President that one of the key principals of the EAEU is to take into account the best interests of each member state.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to prepare a Memorandum of Cooperation. Igor Dodon added that it will be signed before the end of March, stressing that the aim of the Memorandum is information exchange, identification of possible areas of cooperation and harmonization of approaches.

Chairman Sargsyan added that this Memorandum will allow addressing a number of issues that are of interest of businesses and general public. In particular trade relations, migration flows and customs regimes.