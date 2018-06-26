Moldovan private sector interested in joint projects with EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Moldovan private sector shows interest not only in advancing trade relations with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) but also in the possibility of participating in the implementation of major joint projects. The information was released by Tatiana Valovaya, Member of the Board (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Union, after the session of the EAEU-Moldova cooperation group in Moscow on 25 June, BelTA has learned.

Among the most promising spheres the official mentioned investment cooperation, agriculture, production sector, and digital economy. As far as trade is concerned, according to Tatiana Valovaya, there is positive dynamics: in Q1 2018 EAEU-Moldova trade rose by nearly 30% from the same period of last year.



The session of the working group on EAEU cooperation with Moldova was the first one since Moldova was granted observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union. Tatiana Valovaya remarked that the status allows the Moldovan side to take part in the work of EAEU bodies in all areas: customs and technical regulations, production sector, agribusiness, and so on. "We understand perfectly well that in order for the observer status to produce the largest economic effect, Moldova should become involved actively at the level of its ministries and government agencies," said the official. "Unfortunately, the Moldovan executive branch is not very active for now. The administration of the Moldovan president and the Moldovan private sector demonstrates the strongest interest in cooperation," Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.