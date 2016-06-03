Mom accused of killing 3 children, hiding bodies in closet

PHOENIX. KAZINFORM - An Arizona mother is suspected of stabbing her three sons to death, hiding their bodies in a closet and then trying to kill herself in Phoenix on Thursday morning, police said.

The woman's brother called police after finding her wounded in a bathroom, authorities said. Phoenix police said they walked into a horrific scene: The mother allegedly had stabbed herself in the abdomen, CNN reports.



"She tried to tell officers the children weren't home," Phoenix police Sgt. Trent Crump said.



The officers found the bodies of her 5 and 8-year-old sons with stab wounds in an upstairs closet. The body of her youngest son -- a 2-month-old boy -- eventually was found in the same closet, enclosed in a suitcase, police said.



Police did not immediately release the names of the mother or the boys.



The mother was taken to a hospital. Police said they were investigating the case as a murder, but no charges were immediately announced.



She indicated that she was pregnant, police said. It wasn't immediately clear whether a pregnancy has been confirmed.



The woman's brother told investigators that he lives at the home with her. His sister had locked him out of the home, but he managed to get inside, and that's when he founded her wounded, police said.