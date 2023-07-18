Mom and 2 daughters killed in crash in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM -A mother and two girls died after a crash on Atyrau-Inder road in Atyrau region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A collision involving a Toyota Camry car and a KamAZ truck occurred on 123km of Atyrau-Inder road at around 3:30 pm today in Atyrau region. As a result of the crash, three passengers of the Toyota vehicle, a mom and two daughters aged one and 15, died, and the driver of the car was taken to hospital.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.