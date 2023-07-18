EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Mom and 2 daughters killed in crash in Atyrau rgn

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM -A mother and two girls died after a crash on Atyrau-Inder road in Atyrau region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A collision involving a Toyota Camry car and a KamAZ truck occurred on 123km of Atyrau-Inder road at around 3:30 pm today in Atyrau region. As a result of the crash, three passengers of the Toyota vehicle, a mom and two daughters aged one and 15, died, and the driver of the car was taken to hospital.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Atyrau region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!