Moments Photography Competition closes with over 40,000 entries to date

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM National Geographic Abu Dhabi, NGAD, and Almarai in partnership with Abu Dhabi Media, announced today the closing of the 8th edition of its annual photography competition ‘Moments', with over 40,000 entries from across the Arab World.

Designed to nurture the talent of aspiring Arab photographers, the regional ‘Moments' competition showcases stunning visual storytelling that takes viewers behind the scenes into the stories of the People of the Middle East and North Africa. A selection of photographs from across the region have been taken on professional Nikon cameras. Nikon has been a supporter of this competition since its inception, offering winners a valuable set of technical equipment to help them in capturing their best shot as budding photographers, harnessing the latest in technology and functionality, WAM reports.

Commenting on ‘Moments', Narendra Menon, Managing Director, Nikon Middle East FZE, said, "Nikon and National Geographic derive their core values from the same sense of passion towards visual storytelling. Committed to the art of documenting history through photography, we have strived to play our role in gaining greater interest in the art form. ‘Moments' gives us great hope in our efforts to encourage photographers of all essence. We are delighted to see a huge number of participants and are proud to be a part of this exciting venture."

The first story by Ahmed, from Egypt, highlights the life of a camel driver near the famous Pyramids in the Giza area. In and around the Pyramids, camel drivers continue to play a key role in transporting tourists, like the old days when camels were the main source of transportation. The second story by Anouar, from Morocco, showcases a traditional exhibition of horsemanship in Morocco performed during cultural festivals and as a closing ceremony during Moroccan wedding celebrations.

The third photo by Firas, from Saudi Arabia, captures the story of a young man sitting in contemplation on the roof of his humble neighborhood at night and using a neon lamp as his only source of light. The fourth story by Marwan, from Egypt, spotlights a spontaneous moment of a famous female singer, enjoying her moment of glory on stage, while immersed in her performance.

‘Moments' one of the largest photography competitions in the region, has attracted 220,000 entries overall from across the Arab world since its launch. The Grand Prize winner will have his/her photograph printed in the National Geographic magazine Arabic edition and earn a trip of a lifetime, a 10-day expedition Trip to Italy, worth $10,000, where they will be mentored by National Geographic expert photographers, in addition to $10,000 photography equipment courtesy of Nikon.