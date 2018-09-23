Monday declared day of mourning in Iran's Khuzestan province

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following terror attack in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz which killed 25 civilians, Khuzestan Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Mousavi-Jazayeri and Governor General Gholam Reza Shariati in a joint statement on Saturday declared Monday as day of mourning, IRNA reports.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 others injured during Saturday morning terror attack in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan Province, in southwestern Iran.