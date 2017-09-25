Monday weather forecast: cold spell in the south

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Monday, September 25.

According to the forecasters, in most parts of Kazakhstan, the day will be dry and only the north and east will see the frontal passage that will cause scattered precipitation.

Fog and wind strengthening are expected across the country. Dust storms will hit southern and south-western regions of the country.

In Zhambyl and South-Kazakhstan regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s.

In the afternoon in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, strong winds (15-20 m/s) will cause dust storms.

Patchy fog is expected in Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

In some places of Almaty and Zhambyl regions, night temperatures will drop to -3 °C.