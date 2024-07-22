Money laundering and large bribe: Ex-deputy chairman of National Security Committee suspected under another 2 articles

Daulet Yergozhin, ex-deputy of ex-Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, is suspected under another two articles of the Criminal Code, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the National Security Committee, in relation to Yergozhin, the investigation is ongoing as per Paragraph 3 of Part 3 of Article 218 “Legalization (laundering) of money and other property obtained by crime,” and Paragraph 4, Part 4, Article 266 “Receiving an especially large bribe” of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.

Details of the pre-trial investigation are not disclosed as per Part 1, Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, some mass media reported that Daulet Yergozhin is suspected of being involved in the leakage of Kazakhstanis’ confidential data to Chinese GitHub services.

On April 24, 2023, the Interdistrict Criminal Court of Astana announced a verdict against Karim Massimov and his former deputies. Daulet Yergozhin was recognized guilty for violent seizure of power, abuse of power and official authority. He was imprisoned for 15 years with lifelong deprivation of the right to hold positions in civil service.