Mongolia and META to cooperate on child online protection

The Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia will cooperate with META in cybersecurity and child online protection, MONTSAME reports.

State Secretary of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia Battsetseg Bataa received the delegation headed by Senura Abeywardena, Head of Public Policy in Central Asia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Maldives of META, on April 22, 2024.

State Secretary Battsetseg expressed gratitude to META for its cooperation with the Mongolian Government since 2019 through the “Government Cooperation Channel,” also known as the “green channel”. The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in cybersecurity, cyber crimes, protection of personal information, and child online protection.

At the meeting, the delegation from META briefly informed the Mongolian side about how the company uses artificial intelligence to detect and delete fake accounts and false information on social media.