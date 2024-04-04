EN
    17:13, 04 April 2024

    Mongolia and OSCE to cooperate in developing multilingual and multicultural education

    Mongolia
    Photo: Montsame

    Minister of Education and Science Enkh-Amgalan Luvsantseren received OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) Kairat Abdrakhmanov. At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on improving training in the official language of Mongolia at schools of minorities, the capacity strengthening of trainers of minority language teachers, and expanding cooperation between education institutions of Mongolia, Central Asian countries, and OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), Montsame reports.

    Minister of Education and Science Enkh-Amgalan and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov signed the Memorandum on Cooperation in Developing Multilingual and Multicultural Education in Mongolia.

    Minister Enkh-Amgalan noted that the Education law package which was adopted during the spring session of the State Great Khural last year reflected equal inclusion in all levels of education, ensuring a legal environment for equitable access to education for multilingual and multicultural citizens.

