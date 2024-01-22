EN
    Mongolia and Trip.com Group discuss cooperation issues

    Tourism
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Minister of Culture Nomin Chinbat met with CEO of the Trip.com Group Jane Jie Sun during the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum to exchange opinions on the possibility of cooperation in the tourism industry, MONTSAME reports.

    During the Meeting Minister Ch. Nomin presented the tourism policy of the Government of Mongolia, specifically the policy to develop cultural tourism products. As part of the Years to Visit Mongolia in 2023-2025, the Government of Mongolia has announced the “Go Mongolia” national brand this year. The two parties exchanged views on cooperating in the promotion and sale of tourism products through content, which is the business model of the Trip.com platform.

    Trip.com is a travel services platform with a network of over 2 million flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities and over 1.4 million hotels in more than 200 countries around the globe.

