Mongolia, Canada to celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On March 31, the first Consultative Meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Mongolia and the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Canada, MONTSAME reports.

Mongolia and Canada established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1973 and 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will fall next year.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia B. Munkhjin and Director of the North Asia Department of the Canadian Foreign Ministry Weldon Epp.

During the consultative meeting, the two sides mutually affirmed that according to the ‘Mongolia-Canada Roadmap for Comprehensive Partnership’, the relations and cooperation between the two countries are developing based on common values of democracy, human rights and freedom.

The parties also discussed the possibilities for further expansion of cooperation in the fields of mining, agriculture, defense, environment and culture within the framework of intensifying the bilateral trade and economy. They also expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, and exchanged views on timely international issues and other issues of mutual interest.