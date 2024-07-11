Mongolia celebrates National Naadam Festival

On the occasion of the 2233rd anniversary of the establishment of Mongolian Statehood, the 818th anniversary of the Great Mongol Empire, the 113th anniversary of the Restoration of National Freedom and Independence, the 103rd anniversary of the People’s Revolution of Mongolia, the Great Nine White Banners were brought to the Central Stadium of Mongolia from the State Palace of Mongolia on the Opening Day of the National Naadam Festival, MONTSAME reported.

The Constitution of Mongolia, approved in 1992, states that “The Great Nine White Banners of Mongolia are the symbol of veneration of the Mongolian State.”

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The Nine White Banners feature tridents made of steel at their tops, symbolizing flames of prosperity. Twenty-one flames adorn the banners. Four steel rings hung from the sides of each banner represent strength and fortitude. The banners themselves are crafted from the white horse tail hair of all 21 aimags of Mongolia, embodying the crisp-white gers (traditional dwellings) of the Mongols. It is said that the Great White Banners encompass all the symbolism for the prosperity, triumph, and unity of the Mongolian State.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

There is a tradition of placing and raising the Great Nine White Banners at the Central Stadium of Mongolia on the Opening Day of the National Naadam Festival by the Decree of President of Mongolia.