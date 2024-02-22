Mongolia to start burying livestock frozen to death in April

Mongolia will start to bury the carcasses of over 670,000 livestock frozen to death during the winter on April 15, the State Emergency Commission said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"Provincial governors have been ordered to make the necessary preparations for the burial of livestock carcasses," the commission said in a statement.

The number of livestock deaths caused by the extreme wintry weather known as "dzud" has risen to around 670,000 so far this winter in Mongolia, the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

"Dzud" is a Mongolian term for a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered in snow.

Almost all provinces of Mongolia have experienced harsh weather conditions this winter, and over 80 percent of the country has so far been blanketed by snow, prompting the government to elevate its disaster preparedness to high alert due to the harsh winter and livestock loss.

The promotion of livestock husbandry is seen as the most viable way to diversify the landlocked country's mining-dependent economy.

As one of the last surviving nomadic countries in the world, Mongolia boasted a total of 64.7 million head of livestock at the end of 2023, according to the National Statistics Office