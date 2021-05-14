EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 14 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Mongolia further eases COVID-19 restrictions

    None
    None
    ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Mongolia on Friday decided to allow all coffee shops, swimming pools and training and fitness centers across the country to reopen, a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Xinhua reports.

    The service organizations, which had been banned since early April, are expected to run at 50-percent capacity starting from Saturday, the country's State Emergency Commission said in a statement.

    The ban on all kinds of gaming, restaurants, religious and entertainment services, bars, saunas and mass gatherings such as sports events and cultural activities across the country will stay unchanged, said the commission.

    Mongolia imposed a nationwide lockdown on April 10 to curb the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, and the lockdown restrictions have been eased gradually starting from May 8.

    As of Friday, Mongolia has registered 47,548 COVID-19 cases with 212 related deaths. Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!