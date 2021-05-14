Mongolia further eases COVID-19 restrictions

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Mongolia on Friday decided to allow all coffee shops, swimming pools and training and fitness centers across the country to reopen, a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Xinhua reports.

The service organizations, which had been banned since early April, are expected to run at 50-percent capacity starting from Saturday, the country's State Emergency Commission said in a statement.

The ban on all kinds of gaming, restaurants, religious and entertainment services, bars, saunas and mass gatherings such as sports events and cultural activities across the country will stay unchanged, said the commission.

Mongolia imposed a nationwide lockdown on April 10 to curb the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, and the lockdown restrictions have been eased gradually starting from May 8.

As of Friday, Mongolia has registered 47,548 COVID-19 cases with 212 related deaths. Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted.