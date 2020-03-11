Mongolia halts all flights to and from Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Today, the State Emergency Commission decided to suspend all scheduled flights to and from Moscow, Istanbul, and Nur-Sultan from March 11 to March 28, MONTSAME informs.

Under the SEC resolution, MIAT Airlines will be on duty to evacuate Mongolian nationals, who are in urgent need of arriving in the home country from these countries during the period of flight suspension.

The meeting also issued a decision to put a temporary ban on the travels of Mongolian nationals to Russia through the Mongolia-Russia auto road border crossing, as well as on the entry of foreign nationals from Russia until March 31.

Moreover, train routes Ulaanbaatar-Irkutsk-Ulaanbaatar and Ulaanbaatar-Moscow-Ulaanbaatar have been suspended until March 28.

At the press conference on the SEC resolution, Minister of Road and Transport Development B.Enkh-Amgalan said, «Mongolian nationals, who apply to come from Russia to the home country, and foreign nationals, who apply to leave Mongolia for Russia, will be crossed under the special rules. Freight transportation will run normal».

The SEC assigned authorities of the public and local administrative organizations, and legal entities to take measures such as providing pregnant women and mothers with children under 12 years old with a possibility to work online or take a paid leave.