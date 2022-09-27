Mongolia holds meeting on outcomes of VII Religious Leaders’ Congress

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia organized a roundtable meeting at the Buddhist Center for discussing the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held September 14-15 in Astana. The event was held with the support of the Gandantegchinlen Monastery, the press office of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Representatives of the Buddhist and Muslim clergy, expert circles, as well as mass media of Mongolia attended the event.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev briefed the guests about the history, goals, priorities and objectives of the Congress, held this year on the theme «The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period». The Kazakh diplomat noted with satisfaction that the religious leaders, politicians, heads of international organizations who took part in this important international forum showed unity of views and assessments regarding the global problems that the international community is currently facing. He also expressed confidence that the Declaration, adopted following the VII Congress, will turn into a spiritual and moral guide for the current generation in the noble cause of building harmonious world peace.

Buddhist clergy who took part in the work of the VII Congress – Da Lama of the Monastery «Gandantegchinlen» Khunkhar Byambajav and the Head of the Monastery «Zuun Khuree Dashchoilin» Khamba Lama Choijiljav Dambajav - shared their views on the role of the clergy and religious denominations in ensuring spiritual health and international peace, as well as their impressions of the forum held in the Kazakh capital.

Khadis Batyrbek, Chairman of the Union of Muslim Societies of Mongolia, ex-Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan (2001-2005) Damdinjav Dashnyam, Director of the Institute of Buddhism and Culture at the Dashchoilin Monastery Gombodorj Myagmarsuren and expert of the Department of Regional Studies of the Institute of International Studies at the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia Shugatai Amangul presented their vision regarding the current state and future of global interreligious peace and cooperation, as well as their assessment of Kazakhstan's efforts aimed at strengthening interreligious, intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue, including by convening congresses of leaders of world and traditional religions.

In addition, Director of the TV-9 channel Bayar Bayartulga and the journalist of the Suuder.Inc portal Bat-Erdene Tsolmon spoke about their impressions of the trip to Astana to cover the work of the Congress. In turn, Editor-in-Chief of Mongolia Today newspaper Ganbaatar Tumendelger advocated further strengthening of cooperation between the Kazakh diplomatic mission and the Mongolian media.

At the end of the meeting held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the participants agreed to meet regularly with the invitation of representatives of all religious denominations of Mongolia, the expert community and the media.

