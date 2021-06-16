Mongolia, Hungary and Thailand recognize Kazakhstani vaccination passport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Mongolia, Hungary and Thailand announced acknowledgment of Kazakhstani vaccination passport,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

«Three countries namely, Mongolia, Hungary and Thailand stated willingness on bilateral recognition of the vaccination passport. The talks are underway,» he told a briefing.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry holds negotiations will all partner countries on mutual recognition of vaccines as well as vaccination passports. Though, people may enter any country presenting a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Recall that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Kazakhstan. Citizens of the country are offered to get inoculated with three COVID vaccines, namely locally developed QazVac, Russia's Sputnik V and HayatVax.