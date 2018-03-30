Mongolia-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission meeting kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 7th Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission between Mongolia and Kazakhstan on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation began on March 29 in Astana, MONTSAME reports.

A working group led by Minister of Labor and Social Protection S.Chinzorig and delegates including Minister of Mining and Heavy Industry D.Sumiyabazar are representing Mongolian part.

The Intergovernmental Commission plans to discuss many issues targeted to intensifying cooperation in all spheres including trade, economy and society and the Ministries heading the bilateral commission made opening speeches.



"We marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan last year. I am satisfied with friendly ties between the two countries having developed successfully last years. Political relations are important to develop cooperation in all fields and the sides need to focus attention on keeping frequency of high level talks and to broaden collaboration between corresponding ministries and authorities," Mongolian Minister of Labor and Social Protection S.Chinzorig noted.



Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova expressed her confidence that the parties would tackle many important issues targeted to bring bilateral trade and economic relations to new level.