Mongolia keen to propel coop with Kazakhstan to next level

BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Kalybek Koblandin has met today with newly elected President of Mongolia Khalmaagiin Battulga in Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation, as well as domestic and socioeconomic reforms in Kazakhstan and Mongolia. Kazakhstani diplomat briefed President Battulga on practical steps to deepen trade and economic relations between Astana and Ulaanbaatar.



Ambassador Koblandin also handed the letter on behalf of Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulating Khalmaagiin Battulga on becoming the new President of Mongolia. He noted that the Kazakh side is ready to organize his visit to Kazakhstan at a time of his convenience.



In his turn Khalmaagiin Battulga expressed gratitude to his Kazakhstani counterpart President Nazarbayev for congratulations and noted that Mongolia is keen to use existing potential of interaction and propel bilateral cooperation to the next level.