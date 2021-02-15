Mongolia plans to start COVID-19 vaccination next week

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At its 11 AM press briefing on February 15, Monday, the Ministry of Health provided the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Mongolia. A total of 33,219 people took COVID-19 PCR tests in the past 24 hours at the laboratories in Ulaanbaatar city and Selenge, Darkhan-Uul and Dornod aimags, and 32 people were newly diagnosed to have the virus, MONTSAME reports.

26 of them are found to be close contacts of the previously confirmed coronavirus patients and were under precautionary isolation, and remaining 6 patients are random cases of community transmission, which were detected under the framework of the capital city-wide COVID-19 testing of one individual per household.

As a result, the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia reached 2,383, including 1,711 recoveries, and 655 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Ulaanbaatar’s National Center for Communicable Diseases, Central Military Hospital, 300-bed hospital of Khan-Uul District and First Central Hospital. Out of all cases in the country, 1,545 cases are detected in Ulaanbaatar city.

As reported by the Health Minister, some 143,300 households were tested for COVID-19 between February 11 and February 14 in the scope of the one individual-one household campaign to test a total of around 410,000 households as Ulaanbaatar is placed under state of public emergency readiness and associated strict lockdown from 6:00 AM, February 11 until 6:00 AM, February 23. Now, an individual from each of remaining households in Ulaanbaatar city will be tested within the upcoming nine days, reports the Health Ministry.

At today’s press briefing, Minister of Health S.Enkhbold informed that Mongolia’s COVID-19 vaccination is planned to start on February 23, once the strict lockdown measures are lifted.

Last week, Prime Minister L.Oyun-Erdene confirmed that Mongolia is concluding agreements to AstraZeneca's and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as approved by the World Health Organization, and also awaiting approval for the Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines. «In the first phase, Mongolia will receive 300,000 doses of vaccines» added the PM.